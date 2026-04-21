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Corporate America's favorite ChatGPT phrase doubled twice since 2024

Matthias Bastian
Matthias Bastian View the LinkedIn Profile of Matthias Bastian
Apr 21, 2026

Corporate communications teams need to sharpen their AI skills. That's the takeaway from a new analysis by Barron's, which shows just how much ChatGPT is already reshaping corporate language. Since 2024, the telltale AI phrase "It's not just a ___, it's a ___" has been showing up everywhere in press releases, shareholder letters, and analyst calls from major US companies.

This analysis is not just a study—it is a wake-up call for corporate communications.

ChatGPT, 2026

Barron's ran its search through AlphaSense's document library, covering press releases, SEC filings, and transcripts of analyst conferences. Starting in 2024, use of the phrase doubled twice in a row, hitting a peak at the end of 2025.

Year Documents Change
2022 ~46 Baseline
2023 ~49 Slight uptick
2024 100 Doubled
2025 208 Doubled again

The trend lines up with broader adoption patterns. According to a survey by Muck Rack, three out of four PR professionals now use AI at work, mostly for writing and editing.

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Source: Barron's