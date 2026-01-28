Decart's Lucy 2.0 transforms live video in real time using text prompts

AI startup Decart has unveiled Lucy 2.0, a real-time video transformation model. The system can modify live video at 30 frames per second in 1080p resolution with near-zero latency. Users can swap characters, place products, change clothing, and completely transform environments - all controlled through text commands and reference images while the video is still running.

According to Decart, Lucy 2.0 doesn't rely on depth maps or 3D models. Instead, the system's understanding of physics comes entirely from patterns learned during video training. A new technique called "Smart History Augmentation" prevents image quality from degrading over time, letting the model run stably for hours, the startup says.

The technology runs on AWS Trainium3 chips. A demo is available at lucy.decart.ai.

Ad DEC_D_Incontent-1