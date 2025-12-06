AI research
Matthias Bastian

Deepmind CEO Demis Hassabis predicts three major AI trends for 2026

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google Deepmind, expects the next year to bring major progress in multimodal models, interactive video worlds, and more reliable AI agents. Speaking at the Axios AI+ Summit, Hassabis noted that Gemini's multimodal capabilities are already powering new applications. He used a scene from "Fight Club" to illustrate the point: instead of just describing the action, the AI interpreted a character removing a ring as a philosophical symbol of renouncing everyday life. Google's latest image model uses similar capabilities to precisely understand visual content, allowing it to generate complex outputs like infographics, something that wasn't previously possible.

Ad

Hassabis says AI agents will be "close" to handling complex tasks autonomously within a year, aligning with the timeline he predicted in May 2024. The goal is a universal assistant that works across devices to manage daily life. Deepmind is also developing "world models" like Genie 3, which generate interactive, explorable video spaces.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Axios via YouTube
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis says AI is both overhyped and underhyped

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Deepmind CEO Demis Hassabis says AI agents for complex tasks coming in 1-2 years

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Deepmind CEO Demis Hassabis predicts three major AI trends for 2026

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

Physicist Steve Hsu publishes research built around a core idea generated by GPT-5

AI research

The ARC benchmark's fall marks another casualty of relentless AI optimization

AI in practice

DeepseekMath-V2 is Deepseek's latest attempt to pop the US AI bubble

Google News