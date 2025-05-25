AI and society
Matthias Bastian

Demis Hassabis urges people to keep studying coding and science despite rapid AI development

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Deepmind CEO Demis Hassabis told the New York Times’ Hard Fork podcast that coding and science are still worth learning, even as AI becomes more powerful. He said people who understand basics like math and programming will be better prepared for the changes AI will bring over the next ten years. While AI tools can boost users to near "superhuman" ability, Hassabis believes "learning to learn" is an important skill.

"I think whatever happens with these A.I. tools, you'll be better off understanding how they work and how they function and what you can do with them. "

Demis Hassabis

Sources
NYT Hard Fork Podcast
