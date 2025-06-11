AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Disney and Universal sue Midjourney over AI copies of trademarked characters

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Disney and Universal have filed a joint lawsuit against AI image generator Midjourney for allegedly creating unauthorized images of characters like Darth Vader and the Minions. The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court in California, accuses Midjourney of repeatedly copying copyrighted material despite previous requests from the studios to stop. Both companies are seeking damages, a jury trial, and an order to prevent future use of protected characters. Reported cases of such copyright issues date back to 2023. Midjourney has not responded publicly.

"Midjourney is the quintessential copyright free-rider and a bottomless pit of plagiarism."

From the complaint

Sources
Wall Street Journal
