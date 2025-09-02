Dolby Vision 2 bets on artificial intelligence

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Dolby Vision 2 will use AI to fine-tune TV picture quality in real time, taking both the content and the viewing environment into account.

The "Content Intelligence" system blends scene analysis, environmental sensing, and machine learning to adjust the image on the fly. Features like "Precision Black" enhance dark scenes, while "Light Sense" adapts the picture to the room's lighting.

Hisense will be the first to feature this AI-driven technology in its RGB Mini LED TVs. The MediaTek Pentonic 800 is the first processor with Dolby Vision 2 AI built in.

