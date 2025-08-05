ElevenLabs launches Eleven Music, an AI music generator "cleared for broad commercial use"

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

ElevenLabs has launched an AI music generator called "Eleven Music" that creates songs in a wide range of styles, from indie rock with guitar solos to reggaeton tracks featuring Spanish rap.

Users can generate tracks with vocals or as pure instrumentals, and vocal performances are available in multiple languages, including English, German, Spanish, and Japanese. After a song is created, users can fine-tune the sound and lyrics of individual sections for a high level of customization. Options for tempo, instrumentation, vocal style, and song structure are all fully adjustable.

The company, which says it is building "the world’s most comprehensive AI audio platform," is targeting businesses, creatives, and artists. Eleven Music is "cleared for broad commercial use," with applications ranging from film, TV, and podcasts to social media videos, advertising, and games.

There are restrictions on use. According to ElevenLabs' terms, the tool cannot be used in political, religious, or certain regulated industries. Creating songs for commercial music libraries is also not permitted. Users are prohibited from entering real artist names or well-known song lyrics, and content must not infringe on third-party rights or cause harm. Other AI music platforms, including Suno and Udio, are currently facing lawsuits from record companies.

Eleven Music is available now, with a 50 percent discount through August. A public API and integration with ElevenLabs' conversational AI platform are planned for release soon.

