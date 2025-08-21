Elevenlabs releases its v3 model with new expression controls and support for unlimited speakers

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

ElevenLabs has released Eleven v3 (alpha), an updated text-to-speech model now available through the API. The new version adds more expressive options, additional controls, and support for over 70 languages. Key changes include a dialog mode that can handle any number of speakers and new audio tags for controlling emotion and voice.

Video: Elevenlabs

The Eleven v3 (alpha) API works with a free account, though some features may require payment. Technical details and examples are in the official documentation. New users can register for free.

