ElevenLabs releases version 2 of its AI sound effects model with longer clips and better audio quality

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

ElevenLabs has updated its AI sound effects model to version 2, adding support for clips up to 30 seconds, seamless looping, and a 48 kHz sampling rate. Sound effects are generated using text prompts, either through the web interface or the API. Looping options are now built into the ElevenLabs Studio audio editor. You can try it out here.

Ad

The SFX library has been expanded and reorganized, with improved search, a favorites list, and a remix feature. The SB-1 soundboard now supports the updated model and offers MIDI connectivity.

Ad