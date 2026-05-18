Elon Musk loses his $134 billion lawsuit against OpenAI after jury deliberates for just two hours

Elon Musk has lost his lawsuit against OpenAI. The jury in Oakland, California, dismissed Elon Musk's lawsuit against Sam Altman and OpenAI after just two hours of deliberation. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers upheld the verdict and stated that she was prepared to dismiss the lawsuit "on the spot." "There’s a substantial amount of evidence to support the jury’s finding," the judge said. The lawsuit against Microsoft, which has been investing in OpenAI since 2019, was also dismissed, CNBC reports.

Musk had sued in 2024 because OpenAI had broken its promise to remain a non-profit organization. He demanded up to 134 billion dollars in "ill-gotten gains" and the removal of Altman and Brockman. OpenAI's lawyers argued that Musk himself had proposed a for-profit structure if he retained control, which apparently caught on with the jury. Musk's lawyer, Steven Molo, reserved the right to appeal after the verdict.

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