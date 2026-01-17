Elon Musk's power fantasies were already extreme a decade ago. According to OpenAI, Musk wanted to amass $80 billion during the company's founding phase to build a self-sufficient city on Mars. He used this goal to justify why he needed a majority stake in OpenAI.

During discussions about potential succession, Musk also caught other participants off guard by suggesting his children should take control of AGI: AI systems capable of matching or surpassing human intelligence across all domains.

Musk has at least 14 children as of January 2026 and has publicly stated that declining birth rates threaten civilization. He believes that educated or "smart" people should have more children, a view that can be categorized as eugenic and aligned with scientific racism. His desire to pass control of human-like AI to his children fits squarely within this worldview.

