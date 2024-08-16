AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Elon Musk's chatbot Grok leans much further to the left than X might like

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Elon Musk's chatbot Grok leans much further to the left than X might like
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

Researcher David Rozado analyzed the political leanings of 24 advanced language models, including chatbots from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and X's Grok.

Ad

Rozado first presented his research in January 2024 and has since published his paper. His study subjected the chatbots to eleven different political orientation tests. When faced with political questions, most AI assistants gave answers that Rozado's tests classified as left-of-center.

Surprisingly, this also applies to X's chatbot Grok, despite X's owner Elon Musk positioning himself as an opponent of left-wing ideology, fighting what he calls a "woke mind virus."

Image: Rozado

The left-leaning tendency was evident in models that underwent supervised fine-tuning (SFT) and, in some cases, reinforcement learning (RL) after pre-training. This tendency wasn't observed in the underlying foundation models that had only completed pre-training. However, their answers to political questions were often incoherent, so these results don't tell us much, Rozado noted.

Ad
Ad

Fine-tuning shapes political views

In another experiment, Rozado showed that the political preferences of LLMs can be shifted to specific regions of the political spectrum with relatively little computational effort and a small amount of politically oriented training data. This underscores how supervised fine-tuning influences AI political leanings.

Fine-tuning with selected data altered the chatbot's political views. | Image: Rozado

The study couldn't definitively determine if pre-training or fine-tuning caused the observed biases. The base models' apparent neutrality suggests pre-training on internet data doesn't significantly affect political views. However, pre-training biases might only become visible after fine-tuning.

Rozado suggests a possible explanation for the consistent left bias of LLMs: ChatGPT, with its wide distribution as a pioneering LLM, may have been used to generate synthetic data for fine-tuning other LLMs, thus passing on its documented left-wing preferences.

No sign of deliberate bias by companies

The research found no evidence that companies intentionally build political preferences into their chatbots. Any bias emerging after pre-training could be an unintended result of annotator instructions or cultural norms, Rozado noted. However, the consistency of left-leaning views across chatbots from different organizations is remarkable.

As AI assistants become potential primary information sources, their political leanings grow more important. These systems could influence public opinion, voting, and social discussions.

Recommendation
AI in practice

Anthropic study reveals how malicious examples can bypass LLM safety measures at scale

"Therefore, it is crucial to critically examine and address the potential political biases embedded in LLMs to ensure a balanced, fair, and accurate representation of information in their responses to user queries," the study concludes.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • The study examined the political preferences of 24 LLMs using 11 different tests of political orientation. The results show that the responses of most LLMs tend to be classified as left-wing by the tests.
  • For base models that have only undergone pre-training without additional fine-tuning or reinforcement learning, the answers to political questions are on average not biased toward either political pole. However, the responses of base models are often incoherent, making interpretation difficult.
  • Through targeted fine-tuning with politically oriented data, the political preferences of LLMs can be steered towards certain regions of the political spectrum with relatively little computational effort. This suggests a potential role for fine-tuning in the emergence of political preferences in LLMs.
Sources
Paper
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

2024 elections: Tech giants form alliance against AI manipulation

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
VR stealth shooter Mannequin is leaving Early Access with a Quest 3 update Silent Slayer's hunt for VR vampires continues on SteamVR in October One of the best diorama VR games is getting a sequel in September MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

AI will reshape the law, but human judges will stay, says Chief Justice Roberts

AI and society
Update

Microsoft "unable or unwilling" to fix Bing Chat misinformation issues, says AlgorithmWatch

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Elon Musk's chatbot Grok leans much further to the left than X might like

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Automated research: The AI Scientist generates papers for 15 dollars each

AI and society

Chipmakers prepare for the angstrom age with successful tests of next-gen lithography machines

AI in practice

Is OpenAI's brain drain a sign of AI winter or just bad management?

Google News