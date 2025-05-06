Elon Musk’s lawyer says OpenAI restructuring is a "transparent dodge"

OpenAI's recent move to tweak its planned for-profit restructuring hasn't changed Elon Musk's stance. According to Musk's attorney Marc Toberoff, the adjustment is just a "transparent dodge" and does nothing to address concerns that OpenAI's nonprofit assets are still being used to benefit private interests—including Sam Altman, investors, and Microsoft. Musk previously tried to block the restructuring in court and made a $97.4 billion bid to take over OpenAI, but those efforts failed. Parts of the lawsuit are still ongoing.
Ad
The founding mission remains betrayed.
Marc Toberoff, Musk’s lead counsel