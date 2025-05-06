AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Elon Musk’s lawyer says OpenAI restructuring is a "transparent dodge"

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

OpenAI's recent move to tweak its planned for-profit restructuring hasn't changed Elon Musk's stance. According to Musk's attorney Marc Toberoff, the adjustment is just a "transparent dodge" and does nothing to address concerns that OpenAI's nonprofit assets are still being used to benefit private interests—including Sam Altman, investors, and Microsoft. Musk previously tried to block the restructuring in court and made a $97.4 billion bid to take over OpenAI, but those efforts failed. Parts of the lawsuit are still ongoing.

Ad

The founding mission remains betrayed.

Marc Toberoff, Musk’s lead counsel

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Bloomberg
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI says Elon Musk is waging a personal war to take over its AI empire

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
“Forge the Future” Game Jam: Niantic and HTC launch global competition for next-gen game makers Ghost Town is one of my favorite VR games of all time, here's why Ghosts of Tabor studio unveils new anti-cheat solution for VR games MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

OpenAI says Elon Musk "is finding out, facts matter - especially in court"

AI in practice

OpenAI board rejects Musk's takeover attempt

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Elon Musk’s lawyer says OpenAI restructuring is a "transparent dodge"

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI and society

US think tank warns of "reverse brain drain" in China's AI sector

AI and society

Researchers used AI to manipulate Reddit users, scrapped study after backlash

AI research

OpenAI's o3 is less AGI than originally measured

Google News