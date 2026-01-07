Elon Musk's platform X has emerged as the primary distribution hub for AI-generated images that digitally undress people without their consent.

Within just 24 hours, the chatbot generated roughly 6,700 images per hour that were flagged as sexually suggestive or explicit, according to Genevieve Oh, a researcher specializing in social media and deepfakes, who spoke with Bloomberg.

Oh's analysis reveals the staggering scale of abuse involving Elon Musk's AI model Grok on the X platform. While specialized websites for this type of content averaged only 79 new images per hour, Grok's output dwarfed that figure many times over. Users are deliberately using the chatbot to digitally undress uploaded photos of people - including children - through simple text commands. Despite xAI's promises to add safety measures after the fact, the case highlights an alarming normalization of sexualized violence enabled by generative AI.

