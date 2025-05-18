Elton John rails against AI exceptions in British copyright law

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Sir Elton John is criticizing the British government over its proposed copyright law changes that would benefit AI companies. On the BBC's "Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg," John called the plans "thievery on a high scale" and said he felt "incredibly betrayed." The move comes after the House of Commons rejected a House of Lords amendment aimed at increasing transparency around how AI uses copyrighted materials.

Ad

Other artists and industry groups are joining the pushback. UK Music, James Graham, Paul McCartney, and others warn that weakening copyright protections for big tech companies could damage the creative industry. The government says it is looking for a solution that balances the needs of creatives and technology firms, and plans to release a report on the possible paths forward.

Ad