AI and society
Matthias Bastian

Elton John rails against AI exceptions in British copyright law

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Sir Elton John is criticizing the British government over its proposed copyright law changes that would benefit AI companies. On the BBC's "Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg," John called the plans "thievery on a high scale" and said he felt "incredibly betrayed." The move comes after the House of Commons rejected a House of Lords amendment aimed at increasing transparency around how AI uses copyrighted materials.

Ad

Other artists and industry groups are joining the pushback. UK Music, James Graham, Paul McCartney, and others warn that weakening copyright protections for big tech companies could damage the creative industry. The government says it is looking for a solution that balances the needs of creatives and technology firms, and plans to release a report on the possible paths forward.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
BBC
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

Music industry against music generators could set major precedent for the future of generative AI

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
6 VR classics you can snag for under $10 right now XR Weekly Round-up: Samsung previews new OLED displays, Pimax unveils ultra-light VR Headset, and Google teases Smart Glasses PC VR survival game Bootstrap Island reveals roadmap to full release MIXED-NEWS.com
Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Elton John rails against AI exceptions in British copyright law

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI launches Codex: Autonomous AI agents for software development

AI research

AlphaEvolve is Google DeepMind's new AI system that autonomously creates better algorithms

AI in practice
Update

US Copyright Office says fair use does not cover AI trained on "vast troves of copyrighted works

Google News