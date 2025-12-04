AI in practice
Maximilian Schreiner

EU launches antitrust probe into Meta's WhatsApp AI restrictions

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
The European Commission has opened a formal antitrust investigation into Meta. At the center is a new policy that makes it harder for third-party AI providers to offer their services through WhatsApp. Since October 2025, Meta has barred external providers from using the WhatsApp Business Solution if their primary product is AI. As a result, OpenAI had to remove its ChatGPT integration from WhatsApp.

Commission Vice President Teresa Ribera warned that dominant digital platforms could use their power to push rivals out of the market. The investigation covers the European Economic Area except for Italy, which is running its own review. If the Commission confirms the allegations, Meta could be found in violation of EU competition rules for abusing a dominant position. Regulators say they will handle the case as a priority.

