EU orders X to preserve all Grok-related documents through 2026

Maximilian Schreiner
Jan 8, 2026

The European Commission has ordered Elon Musk's platform X to preserve all internal documents and data related to the AI chatbot Grok through the end of 2026. A Commission spokesperson confirmed the order to Reuters on Thursday. The directive expands on a preservation requirement sent to X last year that focused on algorithms and the spread of illegal content.

The order stems from the Commission's concerns about regulatory compliance. However, the measure does not mean a new formal investigation under the Digital Services Act (DSA) has been opened.

Earlier this week, the Commission condemned images generated by Grok and spread on X showing unclothed women and children as illegal.

Source: Reuters