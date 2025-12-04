AI and society
Matthias Bastian

EU plans five AI gigafactories with 100,000 high-performance AI chips

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

The European Union is planning a major expansion of its AI infrastructure. The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Commission want to build up to five AI gigafactories across Europe to boost compute capacity for advanced AI models and reduce the region's dependence on foreign technology.

Ad

The Commission plans to fund the effort with 20 billion euros through its InvestAI program, and the EIB is considering additional loans. Each site will include about 100,000 high-performance AI chips, described as "the most advanced" available and roughly four times more than existing facilities.

"AI gigafactories will train the most complex, very large AI models, which require extensive computing infrastructure for breakthroughs in domains such as medicine, cleantech and space."

The project falls under the EIB's TechEU program, which aims to mobilize 250 billion euros in investment by 2027.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
EIB
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Dutch government takes control European chip manufacturer amid West-China tech tensions

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

OpenAI warns EU regulators about anticompetitive behavior by Google, Microsoft, and Apple

AI and society

European Commission launches "Apply AI" and "AI in Science" strategies to boost AI adoption

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

EU plans five AI gigafactories with 100,000 high-performance AI chips

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

The ARC benchmark's fall marks another casualty of relentless AI optimization

AI in practice

DeepseekMath-V2 is Deepseek's latest attempt to pop the US AI bubble

AI research

Frustrated authors withdraw papers after realizing their reviewers are just lazy LLMs

Google News