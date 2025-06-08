AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Europe's Mistral AI likely surpasses $100 million in sales amid global growth

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

French AI startup Mistral AI has likely surpassed $100 million in annual sales, reports the Financial Times. Mistral has recently signed contracts worth several hundred million dollars, according to the FT. CEO Arthur Mensch says revenue has tripled since early 2025, driven mainly by customers in Europe and outside the U.S. The company is considering raising up to $1 billion in a new funding round. Mistral employs around 250 people.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Financial Times
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Mistral Code is an enterprise-focused vibe coding assistant

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Mistral's Agents API enables AI agents to collaborate and connect with external systems

AI in practice

Mistral's Document AI extracts text from documents and notes with high accuracy

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Europe's Mistral AI likely surpasses $100 million in sales amid global growth

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Researchers build massive AI training dataset using only openly licensed sources

AI research

AI agents outperform human teams in hacking competitions

AI research

Wait a minute! Researchers say AI's "chains of thought" are not signs of human-like reasoning

Google News