Europe's Mistral AI likely surpasses $100 million in sales amid global growth

French AI startup Mistral AI has likely surpassed $100 million in annual sales, reports the Financial Times. Mistral has recently signed contracts worth several hundred million dollars, according to the FT. CEO Arthur Mensch says revenue has tripled since early 2025, driven mainly by customers in Europe and outside the U.S. The company is considering raising up to $1 billion in a new funding round. Mistral employs around 250 people.