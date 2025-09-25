AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Even Disney reportedly lacks enough data to train a top-tier AI video model

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Lionsgate's AI deal with Runway is moving slower than planned. The studio wanted to use its film library to train an AI model for movie production, but TheWrap reports the data just isn't enough—even Disney's catalog falls short, according to an insider.

Ad
Image: via The Wrap

This challenges a major industry belief: even after decades of making movies, big Hollywood studios don't have enough diverse, large-scale, fully licensed footage to train a top AI video model on their own. Legal roadblocks like actor image rights are also slowing things down. Lionsgate says it's still pursuing AI projects with other partners. Runway had no comment.

The situation also raises questions about where companies like Runway, Google, or OpenAI get the huge video datasets needed for their leading models. So far, they're not saying.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
The Wrap
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Open source Qwen3-VL outperforms Gemini 2.5 Pro in major vision benchmarks, Alibaba reports

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Microsoft reportedly plans AI content marketplace for select publishers

AI in practice

OpenAI's new Pulse feature lets ChatGPT start the conversation

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Even Disney reportedly lacks enough data to train a top-tier AI video model

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Sam Altman says scaling up compute is the "literal key" to OpenAI's revenue growth

AI research

OpenAI outperforms humans and Google at the world's top collegiate programming contest

AI in practice

New data from OpenAI and Anthropic show how people actually use ChatGPT and Claude

Google News