Even Disney reportedly lacks enough data to train a top-tier AI video model

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Lionsgate's AI deal with Runway is moving slower than planned. The studio wanted to use its film library to train an AI model for movie production, but TheWrap reports the data just isn't enough—even Disney's catalog falls short, according to an insider.

Ad

Share Recommend our article Share

This challenges a major industry belief: even after decades of making movies, big Hollywood studios don't have enough diverse, large-scale, fully licensed footage to train a top AI video model on their own. Legal roadblocks like actor image rights are also slowing things down. Lionsgate says it's still pursuing AI projects with other partners. Runway had no comment.

The situation also raises questions about where companies like Runway, Google, or OpenAI get the huge video datasets needed for their leading models. So far, they're not saying.

Ad