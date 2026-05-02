Even the latest AI models make three systematic reasoning errors, ARC-AGI-3 analysis shows

Every frontier model tested so far has scored below 1 percent, while humans solved the same tasks with no prior knowledge. The latest results are no different: GPT-5.5 hits 0.43 percent at a cost of around $10,000, while Opus 4.7 manages just 0.18 percent.

The benchmark, released in late March 2026 , tests AI systems in interactive, turn-based game environments. Unlike their predecessors, which relied on static pattern recognition, AI agents have to explore environments on their own, form hypotheses, and carry out action plans without any instructions.

AI benchmarks usually just show whether a model passed or failed. The ARC Prize Foundation takes things a step further with a new analysis: the team evaluated 160 replays and reasoning traces from OpenAI's GPT-5.5 and Anthropic's Opus 4.7 in the interactive environments of ARC-AGI-3.

The ARC Prize Foundation analyzed 160 game runs of OpenAI's GPT-5.5 and Anthropic's Opus 4.7 on the ARC-AGI-3 benchmark. The results reveal three systematic error patterns that explain why both models stay below 1 percent.

According to the benchmark developers, the more interesting part is the reasoning behind the failures. The recorded "reasoning traces," where the model documents its solution attempts, let them trace exactly where a model formed a hypothesis, where it rejected a correct one, and where it got stuck on a wrong one.

Models see the details but miss the big picture

The analysis identified three systematic error patterns that both models share, though in different ways. The most common pattern: models correctly pick up on local effects but can't turn them into a working world model. A model might recognize that a certain action rotates an object, but it can't figure out that the rotation determines which side receives a new value and that the object needs to be aligned before the next action.

According to the analysis, Opus 4.7 in the game cd82 already knew by step 4 that ACTION3 rotates a container. By step 6, it recognized that ACTION5 pours paint. But the model never connected these observations into the realization that it needed to align the bucket and then dip it to reproduce the target image in the top left.

A similar pattern showed up in cn04: Opus found the correct rotate-then-place interaction at step 23 but then optimized for the wrong target and started tracking a progress bar that didn't exist.

Training data leads to false analogies

The second error pattern: models confuse unknown environments with familiar games from their training data. Across the runs, models repeatedly mistook unknown mechanics for Tetris, Frogger, Sokoban, Breakout, Pong, or Boulder Dash.

A loose visual resemblance spirals into a full gameplay theory, and the model wastes its actions on the wrong mechanics. GPT-5.5, for example, interpreted the ls20 environment as Breakout when it was actually about key combinations.

"Then again, it could be more like 'Breakout,' with bricks at the top and a paddle. The central object might be the ball," the model wrote in its reasoning traces. This completely baseless assumption killed any chance of progress, a mistake a human familiar with Breakout would almost never make.

Solving a level doesn't mean understanding the game

The third error pattern might be the most consequential. Even when a model solves a level, that success doesn't translate into deeper understanding because the model never checks why its strategy worked.

In ka59, Opus solved level 1 in 37 actions but based on a false theory: it assumed a click would teleport the active character. In reality, the game requires shape-matching and pushing. Level 1 only got solved because its simple structure happened to lead to the goal even with the wrong mechanics.

Since the model treated its success as confirmation of the teleportation theory, the wrong assumption hardened into "click each target to fill it" by level 2. The model didn't recover from this mistake.

In ar25, the same pattern played out on a different level: Opus solved level 1 with a correct insight about mirrored motion and even spotted the new mechanics of a movable axis in level 2. But instead of following up on this correct observation, the model drifted into hallucinated rules and tried to "punch holes" or mirror objects. The right approach got buried under false hypotheses.

Both cases show that without examining why a level was won, models carry misconceptions into the next one.

Opus locks onto wrong theories, GPT-5.5 can't commit to right ones

According to the analysis, Opus 4.7 is better at picking up mechanics early. On ar25, it identified the mirror structure almost immediately and solved level 1. But Opus tends to aggressively lock onto a false rule and never let go. In cn04, for example, it invented a progress and conversion theory and spent the early game clicking aimlessly within that framework. It had a theory, just the wrong one.

GPT-5.5 has the opposite problem. Its hypothesis generation is broader, so it's more likely to land on the right idea but can't turn it into an action plan. On ar25, it correctly identified the mirror effect but then kept expanding the possibility space, cycling through Tetris, Frogger, Pong, and Tower of Hanoi instead of committing. The model saw the right approach but couldn't bring itself to follow through.

"The difference comes down to compression. Opus compressed its observations into a confident but wrong theory. GPT-5.5 had difficulty compressing at all," writes Greg Kamradt from the ARC Prize Foundation.

Error patterns could matter beyond benchmarks

The ARC Prize Foundation argues that these error patterns are directly relevant to real AI agents. Each of the 135 environments was solved by at least two humans without any special training.

What makes the tasks hard for models is the same thing AI agents face in real work environments: navigating something completely unknown, forming a theory, testing it, and updating it when things don't add up. Whether it's an unfamiliar website, an internal tool, or an undocumented API.

"Scores tell you what a model achieved. Replays tell you whether or not the reasoning is likely to generalize," Kamradt writes. The foundation plans to keep auditing every major frontier release with ARC-AGI-3.

Other studies point to the same conclusion

The analysis is likely to bolster AI critics who have argued for years that large language models are sophisticated pattern matchers that lack real understanding. When GPT-5.5 reflexively labels an unknown game environment as Breakout, it illustrates the idea that language models interpolate between learned patterns instead of forming abstract rules. And Opus 4.7 solving a level by chance and treating the false theory behind it as confirmed fits the criticism that current AI systems don't build causal world models but chase statistical correlations.

Several other studies have reached similar conclusions. Apple researchers showed that reasoning models not only fail when complexity increases in controllable puzzle environments but paradoxically reason less. A large-scale cognitive science analysis of over 171,000 reasoning traces found that language models fall back on simple default strategies instead of actually reasoning when faced with hard tasks. And a medical study showed that even reasoning models current at the time of the study, such as DeepSeek-R1 and o3-mini, fail on slightly reworded questions, suggesting pattern matching rather than genuine understanding.