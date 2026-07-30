FCC bans new Chinese robots and power inverters to protect US AI buildout from foreign threats

The Trump administration has used the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to ban imports of new foreign "advanced robotic devices" and internet-connected Chinese power inverters. According to Reuters via Nikkei , the measure took effect on July 28, 2026, the day it was published. The stated goals are to protect the US AI buildout from Chinese threats including disruption, data theft, and cyberattacks, and to bring manufacturing back to the US.

The FCC is blocking imports of new Chinese humanoid robots and robot dogs. But the rule's broad definition also sweeps in Roombas, robotic lawn mowers, and delivery bots.

Why the government treats robots as a security risk

The administration's National Security Determination lays out two main arguments.

The first is a supply chain vulnerability. Global manufacturing of advanced robots and their critical parts, including actuators, grippers, batteries, and sensors, is increasingly concentrated in a handful of countries. Some of those countries have repeatedly shown a willingness to disrupt US supply chains during geopolitical tensions. If the US economy keeps relying on foreign sources, it subjects itself to "the whims of foreign entities that could disrupt or degrade the supply chains at a time of their choosing," the document states.

The second is a cybersecurity risk. Robots are inherently networked systems with large attack surfaces that enable data exfiltration, remote control, and insecure over-the-air updates, according to the document. They collect data that bad actors could use "to surveil Americans, enhance the capabilities of foreign intelligence services, or to remotely commandeer the robots." Many devices carry high-resolution sensors like LiDAR, electro-optical, acoustic, and thermal sensors that can build detailed maps of their surroundings, making them valuable to foreign intelligence services.

The document cites specific incidents. In early 2026, a vulnerability in one category of foreign robots allowed remote access to thousands of devices in homes worldwide, including live camera feeds, microphone audio, and detailed floor plans. In another case, a flaw in certain humanoid robots made it possible to take over their operation and scan for other robots nearby, which could have enabled a self-spreading "humanoid botnet."

In April 2025, security researchers also found what appeared to be a pre-installed backdoor in Chinese robot dogs that granted full access to their cameras and controls. The government also points out that some foreign jurisdictions prohibit companies from disclosing security flaws to customers, raising the risk that foreign governments could exploit those flaws for manipulation or data extraction.

As military context, the document notes that unmanned ground vehicles and quadrupeds are becoming central to modern warfare for autonomous breakthroughs, resupply, force protection, and offensive strikes.

The Department of War (DOW) will handle exemption decisions going forward. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the agency would "continue to do our part to secure America's critical supply chains."

The ban reaches far beyond humanoids

Headlines focused on humanoids and robot dogs, but the ban is much broader. As The Verge reports, the definition covers almost any software-controlled robot that moves on the ground, weighs more than 2 kg (including its docking station), can perceive its environment, and has wireless connectivity. FCC spokesperson Katie Gorscak confirmed that robot vacuums fall under the rule, along with robotic lawn mowers, sidewalk delivery bots, and the transport robots in Amazon warehouses.

Existing devices aren't affected for now. The ban only applies to models that haven't been released yet. Self-driving cars, trains, drones, underwater vehicles, surgical robots, wheelchairs, and fixed robotic arms are all exempt.

The Verge flags one critical detail. The FCC's exemption process doesn't ask any security questions. It only wants to know where a robot was designed and built, plus a commitment to US production. Since virtually all robot vacuums come from China, including market leaders Roborock, Ecovacs, Dreame, Xiaomi, and Narwal, and since even the Roomba brand now belongs to the Chinese company Picea, the ban targets origin rather than actual security. "There are very few non-Chinese brands these days and their share is so small that it's difficult to track," IDC analyst Jitesh Ubrani told The Verge.

Power inverters open a second front

Alongside robots, the FCC is also banning new internet-connected inverters from China. These power inverters convert direct current to alternating current and connect renewable energy sources, batteries, and data centers to the power grid, which is becoming increasingly important for the US AI buildout. Because they can be controlled remotely, they're seen as a potential entry point for sabotage. China is the world's largest manufacturer, led by Sungrow and Huawei, which have grown their Western market share through low prices. Authorities want to prevent a repeat of the Volt Typhoon hacking campaign uncovered in 2023, where attackers hijacked private routers to disguise attacks on critical US infrastructure.

On the robot side, the company hit hardest is Unitree, which leads the global humanoid market with roughly a fifth of all sales, according to Counterpoint Research. The firm was recently added to the Pentagon's list of alleged Chinese military-linked companies and recently partnered with Nvidia. Unitree has stressed that its robot data stays in the US. Republican Congressman John Moolenaar, chair of the House China Committee, said the move "protects our country and strengthens our nation's robotics industry."

The FCC had already imposed similar import bans on foreign routers and drones in recent months.