Fei-Fei Li's World Labs raises one billion dollars for "spatial intelligence"

World Labs, the AI startup founded by AI pioneer Fei-Fei Li, has raised one billion dollars in a new funding round. Backers include Autodesk, Andreessen Horowitz, Nvidia, and AMD, according to a blog post from the company. World Labs builds so-called world models - AI systems designed to understand the three-dimensional world and make decisions within it. According to Bloomberg, Autodesk alone contributed 200 million dollars.

We are focused on accelerating our mission to advance spatial intelligence by building world models that revolutionize storytelling, creativity, robotics, scientific discovery, and beyond.

Late last year, World Labs launched its first product "Marble," which generates 3D worlds from images or text. The startup says it will use the new funding to expand into robotics and science applications. World Labs didn't disclose its valuation, but Bloomberg previously reported talks at around 5 billion dollars. Li is known for her work on the ImageNet project, which played a major role in advancing modern image recognition.

