Figma and OpenAI connect design and code through new Codex integration

A new integration links Figma's design platform directly with OpenAI's Codex. Teams can automatically generate editable Figma designs from code and convert designs into working code. It runs on the open MCP standard, supports Figma Design, Figma Make, and FigJam, and is set up in the Codex desktop app for macOS.

Until now, moving between Figma and code was mostly a one-way street. Dev Mode offered basic HTML/CSS snippets, plugins exported designs as React or HTML, and Figma Make generated React components from text input. These tools worked in isolation without understanding the full project. The new integration creates an end-to-end connection where the AI accesses code, Figma files, and the design system simultaneously.

Figma was one of the first partners with its own ChatGPT app and uses ChatGPT Enterprise internally. According to OpenAI, over one million people access Codex weekly, with usage up more than 400 percent since the start of the year.

