Figure AI claims its Figure 03 robot can wash dishes, clean floors, and handle chores

Figure AI unveils Figure 03, a third-generation humanoid robot built for real-world use in homes and businesses.

The system is powered by Helix, Figure's in-house "vision-language-action" model, and is built for both home and business use, aiming to move beyond lab prototypes toward practical deployment. CEO Brett Adcock claims "nothing in this film is teleoperated."

Figure 03 is designed to handle chores like washing, cleaning, and doing dishes without human guidance. Users give voice commands to assign tasks or ask questions. Figure says the robot can manage stairs, tight corners, and changing layouts on its own.

The robot stands 1.68 meters tall (about 5'6"), weighs 60 kilograms (about 132 pounds), carries up to 20 kilograms (44 pounds), and moves at 1.2 meters per second. It runs for up to five hours per charge and is fully electric. Compared to Figure 02, its mass is down nine percent and it has a smaller footprint. The Helix AI base is intended to help Figure 03 keep learning and adapting.

Updated sensors and touch

Compared to Figure 02, Figure 03 gets a handful of hardware upgrades, with the biggest changes in its sensors and sense of touch. Figure 03 features new cameras that, according to the company, double the frame rate, cut latency by 75 percent, and expand the field of view by 60 percent. Cameras built into the robot’s palms provide backup vision when the main cameras are blocked, such as when reaching into cabinets.

Cameras are now built into Figure 03's hands for extra visual feedback when the main cameras are covered. | Image: Figure AI

The fingertips use a softer material for a steadier grip. Since off-the-shelf tactile sensors weren’t robust enough, Figure developed its own, claiming they’re sensitive enough to detect the weight of a paper clip.

Figure AI's custom touch sensors make the robot's hands sensitive to even small pressure changes. | Image: Figure AI

For added safety at home, Figure 03 includes foam padding at pinch points and a washable textile cover. The clothing is adjustable. Charging is wireless, using floor plates up to 2 kW, and the robot can dock itself.

Figure AI claims 03 is built for mass production

Figure 03 is the first Figure AI robot designed specifically for mass production, the company claims. Figure AI streamlined components and assembly steps, opting for industrial processes like die casting, injection molding, and stamping. Figure also says it has built a vertically integrated supply chain, developing critical parts such as actuators, batteries, sensors, and electronics in-house.

Production is set for the BotQ facility, with a starting capacity of 12,000 units per year and a four-year target of 100,000 units. An internal MES (manufacturing execution system) will track production for quality control.

Big promises, few details

Figure is pitching Figure 03 as a major upgrade, but key details are still missing. There’s no information yet on pricing, availability, or independent benchmarks. So far, all demos have come from the company itself.

Details about Helix AI are also scarce. Beyond its vision-language-action branding, Figure hasn’t shared technical specs or outside evaluations. The company dropped OpenAI earlier this year to build its own models, with CEO Brett Adcock saying AI models are becoming commodities.

The so-called "reality gap"—the difference between controlled test environments and the unpredictable messiness of real homes—remains a major hurdle for autonomous robots. How well Figure 03 can manage obstacles like toys, pets, or cramped kitchens is still unproven. It's also unclear whether humanoid robots can actually outperform specialized machines in industry.