Matthias Bastian

Figure AI unveils advanced humanoid robot likely powered by OpenAI

Figure AI unveils advanced humanoid robot likely powered by OpenAI
Matthias Bastian
Robotics company Figure has introduced its most advanced humanoid robot to date, Figure 02, likely powered by an OpenAI model.

According to Figure, the development and design teams have implemented an entirely new hardware and software design compared to the robot's predecessor.

The new robot boasts improved speech capabilities, a more powerful camera system, and an upgraded battery, with the goal of being used in both work and home environments.

Figure 02 features a speech recognition and output system that combines built-in microphones and speakers with custom AI models, enabling seamless communication with humans.

The robot's visual system is based on six RGB cameras and is controlled by a Vision Language Model (VLM), which allows fast and intuitive visual reasoning from the camera images.

The robot's "4th gen hands" have 16 degrees of freedom and a force comparable to that of humans. Figure 02's torso contains a customized battery with a capacity of 2.25 kWh, which has an energy density more than 50 percent higher than the previous generation.

The robot's computing power has also been improved, with three times the computing and AI inference power on board compared to the previous model.

Figure AI, a start-up company that develops humanoid robots, recently completed a financing round of $675 million, valuing the company at $2.6 billion. OpenAI and Figure AI have entered into a partnership to jointly develop next-generation AI models for humanoid robots.

Summary
  • Figure introduces its most advanced humanoid robot to date, the Figure 02, featuring enhanced speech capabilities, a powerful camera system, and higher energy density.
  • The robot is equipped with a visual language model that enables rapid visual inference from images captured by six RGB cameras. The robot's hands can develop a force comparable to that of humans.
  • Figure sees the new robot as a pioneer in the use of humanoid robots in the work and home environments. The robot is likely powered by an OpenAI model.
Figure via X
Figure AI unveils advanced humanoid robot likely powered by OpenAI

