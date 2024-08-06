Figure AI unveils advanced humanoid robot likely powered by OpenAI

Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.

Robotics company Figure has introduced its most advanced humanoid robot to date, Figure 02, likely powered by an OpenAI model.

According to Figure, the development and design teams have implemented an entirely new hardware and software design compared to the robot's predecessor.

The new robot boasts improved speech capabilities, a more powerful camera system, and an upgraded battery, with the goal of being used in both work and home environments.

Figure 02 features a speech recognition and output system that combines built-in microphones and speakers with custom AI models, enabling seamless communication with humans.

The robot's visual system is based on six RGB cameras and is controlled by a Vision Language Model (VLM), which allows fast and intuitive visual reasoning from the camera images.

Video: Figure AI

The robot's "4th gen hands" have 16 degrees of freedom and a force comparable to that of humans. Figure 02's torso contains a customized battery with a capacity of 2.25 kWh, which has an energy density more than 50 percent higher than the previous generation.

The robot's computing power has also been improved, with three times the computing and AI inference power on board compared to the previous model.

Figure AI, a start-up company that develops humanoid robots, recently completed a financing round of $675 million, valuing the company at $2.6 billion. OpenAI and Figure AI have entered into a partnership to jointly develop next-generation AI models for humanoid robots.

