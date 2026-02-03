Firefox users will soon be able to block all generative AI features in one place

Mozilla is rolling out new AI settings with Firefox 148 on February 24. Users will be able to manage all the browser's generative AI features from a single location, or turn them off entirely, the company announced in a blog post.

The new settings cover translations, automatic image descriptions in PDFs, AI-powered tab grouping, link previews, and a chatbot in the sidebar. The chatbot supports services like Anthropic Claude, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Google Gemini, and Le Chat Mistral.

For users who want nothing to do with AI features, a single toggle blocks all AI extensions. Once enabled, no pop-ups or notifications about current or future AI features will appear. The settings persist through updates. Users who want to try the feature early can find it in Firefox Nightly.

