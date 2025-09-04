First Chief AI Officers: US universities prepare for the age of AI

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Universities are recognizing that AI literacy is now critical for every graduate, not just those in computer science.

Ad

This new priority is leading top US schools, including UCLA and the University of Maryland, to appoint their first Chief AI Officers. The aim is to equip all students with foundational AI skills, reflecting the sense that understanding AI is becoming as essential as traditional core subjects.

Higher education leaders see a particular responsibility in this area, given their historic role in launching companies like Facebook, Google, and Dell. As AI expertise quickly becomes a basic requirement in the tough job market for new graduates, universities are under growing pressure to ensure students are prepared.

Ad