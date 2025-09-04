AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

First Chief AI Officers: US universities prepare for the age of AI

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

Universities are recognizing that AI literacy is now critical for every graduate, not just those in computer science.

Ad

This new priority is leading top US schools, including UCLA and the University of Maryland, to appoint their first Chief AI Officers. The aim is to equip all students with foundational AI skills, reflecting the sense that understanding AI is becoming as essential as traditional core subjects.

Higher education leaders see a particular responsibility in this area, given their historic role in launching companies like Facebook, Google, and Dell. As AI expertise quickly becomes a basic requirement in the tough job market for new graduates, universities are under growing pressure to ensure students are prepared.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Fortune
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI launches Study Mode for ChatGPT while education users are told to wait and learn later

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

US teachers estimate that AI tools save them about six hours of work every week, study finds

AI in practice

ChatGPT might be draining your brain, MIT warns - what ‘cognitive debt’ means for you

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

First Chief AI Officers: US universities prepare for the age of AI

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Microsoft presents its first large AI models and signals greater independence from OpenAI

AI and society

Google downplays AI's environmental impact in new study

AI in practice

Deepseek’s first hybrid model V3.1 surpasses its R1 reasoning model on benchmarks

Google News