Five Eyes intelligence alliance says frontier AI models could reshape offensive cyber ops in months

The Five Eyes intelligence agencies warn: AI models capable of taking down governments and businesses are only months away. That's according to the Guardian.

In a rare joint statement, the signals intelligence agencies of Australia, the US, the UK, New Zealand, and Canada are urging leaders in business and politics to "act now." Frontier AI models are expected to exceed current industry expectations and fundamentally transform both offensive and defensive cyber capabilities: "The timeline is not years, it is months."

The agencies stress that cyber risk can "no longer be treated as a purely technical issue," but is instead a "core business risk and leadership responsibility." AI lowers the barriers for bad actors and increases the speed and complexity of attacks.

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The statement comes shortly after the Trump administration's decision—acting on the advice of national security authorities—to block "foreign nationals" from accessing Anthropic's AI models Fable 5 and Mythos 5. US intelligence agencies had early access to the models; Anthropic employees are working together with the NSA.