Florida is the first US state to sue OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman personally. The 83-page complaint accuses the company of marketing ChatGPT as safe while the chatbot delivers dangerous content to minors, facilitates violence, and drives users toward dependency. Attorney General James Uthmeier says OpenAI "put children at great risk" and threatens penalties in the billions. Numerous cases are documented where people were harmed by ChatGPT and similar systems.

The suit treats ChatGPT as a product subject to liability and a "public nuisance," an unusual legal approach that could set a precedent for chatbot regulation. The free version has no real age verification, the complaint says, even though tens of thousands of users are under 13. Data collection starts before users agree to the terms of service. The suit even argues AI use causes cognitive erosion.

The complaint cites internal allegations too: Altman allegedly cut short safety testing for GPT-4o, and OpenAI put just 1 to 2 percent of its computing power toward AI safety instead of the promised 20 percent. OpenAI has not commented.

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