Matthias Bastian

Flux 1.1 Pro AI image model adds "amateur" RAW photo mode and 4K image generation

Black Forst Labs
Flux 1.1 Pro AI image model adds
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Update
  • Added new Ultra and RAW modes

Update November 6, 2024:

Black Forest Labs has added two new modes to its FLUX1.1 [pro] AI model: Ultra for high-resolution images up to 4K and RAW for a more natural snapshot-style look.

In Ultra mode, FLUX1.1 [pro] can generate images at four times higher resolution, up to four megapixels, without sacrificing speed. Image generation takes about ten seconds per image, which the startup says is more than 2.5 times faster than similar high-resolution models. The Ultra mode costs $0.06 per image.

Raw mode creates images with what the company calls "a less synthetic, more natural aesthetic" that mimics the feel of real snapshots. The startup says that compared to other text-to-image models, Raw mode increases variety in human subjects and significantly improves realism in nature photography.

Grid of six AI-generated images showing a rainy street, a forest sign, a workshop, a beach promenade, a dog at a computer, a retro monitor, and a mountain landscape.
Sample images generated by FLUX1.1 [pro]'s new Raw mode, showing output that is intended to look more natural than the over-stylized look of some AI image generators. | Image: Black Forest Labs
FLUX1.1 [pro] with the new Ultra and Raw modes is now available through Black Forest Labs' API.

Original article from October 3, 2024:

Black Forest Labs unveils faster, improved AI image model Flux 1.1 Pro

German AI startup Black Forest Labs has released its latest image generation model, Flux 1.1 Pro. The company claims the new model is six times faster than its predecessor while also enhancing image quality.

Black Forest Labs announced Flux 1.1 Pro alongside the beta launch of its BFL API. Flux 1.1 Pro boasts several key features. It generates images six times faster than Flux 1 Pro while improving image quality, prompt compliance, and diversity. The company also promises that the model will soon support 2K resolution images at high speed.

In benchmark comparisons with competitors like Ideogram v2 and Midjourney v6.1, Black Forest Labs reports that Flux 1.1 Pro outperforms in most metrics, particularly prompt compliance and coherence.

AI in practice

Is OpenAI's brain drain a sign of AI winter or just bad management?

Flux 1.1 Pro was introduced and tested under the codename "Blueberry" in the Artificial Analysis Image Arena, a popular comparison test for text-to-image models. It achieved the highest overall Elo score.
Flux 1.1 Pro was introduced and tested under the codename "Blueberry" in the Artificial Analysis Image Arena, a popular comparison test for text-to-image models. It achieved the highest overall Elo score. | Image: Black Forest Labs

Black Forest Labs is also updating Flux 1 Pro to double its speed while maintaining the same quality. However, the company states that Flux 1.1 Pro is still three times faster than the updated Flux 1 Pro and offers the ideal compromise between image quality and inference speed.

Black Forest Labs launches its own API

The company has also released a beta version of its BFL API, allowing developers to integrate Flux models into their applications. Black Forest Labs promises customization options, scalability, and competitive pricing.

Flux 1 Dev costs $0.025 per image, Flux 1 Pro is priced at $0.05 per image, and Flux 1.1 Pro is available for $0.04 per image. The models are also accessible through Together.ai, Replicate, fal.ai and Freepik.

Black Forest Labs, launched publicly in August, was founded by former Stability.ai developers. Based in Freiburg, Germany, the startup aims to develop advanced generative deep learning models for images and videos.

The founders previously worked on the open-source image generator Stable Diffusion. Flux technology is also used in Elon Musk's Grok AI image generator on X, where it has faced controversy over potential misuse for political purposes.

Summary
  • German AI startup Black Forest Labs has unveiled its new top-of-the-range image generation model, Flux 1.1 Pro, which it claims is six times faster than its predecessor while also improving image quality.
  • In a benchmark comparison with models such as Ideogram and Midjourney, as well as its own predecessor models, the new Pro model is said to be ahead in almost all metrics, particularly in terms of prompt compliance and coherence.
  • With the new beta version of the BFL API, Black Forest Labs now makes the Flux models available to developers who want to integrate image generation into their own applications.
Sources
Black Forst Labs 1 Black Forest Labs 2
Flux 1.1 Pro AI image model adds "amateur" RAW photo mode and 4K image generation

