AI and society
Maximilian Schreiner

Former officials say Nvidia’s H20 chip will aid China’s military AI

Midjourney prompted by THE DECODER
Former officials say Nvidia’s H20 chip will aid China’s military AI
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

US expert warns: Nvidia H20 chip is "the gasoline fueling China’s AI engine."

Ad

“The H20 is the gasoline fueling China’s AI engine,” said Jimmy Goodrich, a senior adviser to RAND for technology analysis, in an interview with the Financial Times. Goodrich explained that the H20, a chip developed by Nvidia specifically for the Chinese market, “excels at memory bandwidth beyond any current domestic Chinese chip” – a critical factor for the large-scale development of AI.

In an open letter to the US Department of Commerce, twenty former national security officials and experts called the H20 “a potent accelerator of China’s frontier AI capabilities, not an outdated AI chip.” They warned that the chip outperformed even Nvidia’s H100 in AI inference tasks and would “enable autonomous weapons systems, intelligence surveillance platforms, and rapid advances in battlefield decision-making.” The group argues: “By supplying China with these chips, we are fueling the very infrastructure that will be used to modernize and expand the Chinese military.” They called the Trump administration’s recent pause on export controls “a strategic misstep that endangers the United States’ economic and military edge in artificial intelligence.”

Nvidia rejected the criticism, calling it “misguided” and “inconsistent” with the AI action plan recently unveiled by Trump, which puts a focus on US exports of AI technology. The company said the H20 would “not enhance anyone’s military capabilities, but will help America win the support of developers worldwide.”

Ad
Ad

H20 chips become bargaining chips

The shift in US policy followed months of lobbying from Nvidia and points to growing economic priorities. After the H20 was blocked last spring, Nvidia reported billions in losses from unsold inventory. CEO Jensen Huang publicly called the export ban a “failure,” arguing it only strengthened Chinese competitors like Huawei. Before the reversal, Huang met directly with President Trump, then traveled to Beijing for a supply chain conference.

US officials say the relaxation of export controls is aimed at reviving stalled negotiations with China. People familiar with the matter told the Financial Times that the Commerce Department was instructed to “avoid tough moves on China” ahead of a planned meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping. Still, national security experts warn the geopolitical cost could be significant: the H20 is seen as “a potent accelerator of China’s frontier AI capabilities” that could help China circumvent existing export bans through technical workarounds.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • US experts warn that Nvidia’s H20 chip, developed for the Chinese market, surpasses domestic Chinese chips in memory bandwidth and outperforms Nvidia’s H100 in AI tasks, making it a critical component for China’s rapid AI development.
  • In an open letter, a group of former national security officials called the H20 a “potent accelerator” for China’s military AI, arguing that supplying the chips risks strengthening China’s autonomous weapons and surveillance capabilities, and criticizing the recent pause on export controls as a threat to US interests.
  • Nvidia pushed back against these concerns, emphasizing that the H20 will not boost military capabilities and linking the export policy shift to economic priorities, as the US government relaxed restrictions after Nvidia reported major financial losses and amid efforts to restart negotiations with China.
Sources
FT
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI and society

Nvidia can resume exports of its H20 AI chip to China after a US policy reversal

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Chinese dealers advertise Nvidia's Blackwell processors despite strict US export controls

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Former officials say Nvidia’s H20 chip will aid China’s military AI

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice
Update

Google DeepMind's Gemini wins Mathematical Olympiad gold using only natural language

AI in practice

OpenAI launches new ChatGPT agent that automates complex tasks for Pro, Plus, and Team

AI in practice
Update

Kimi-K2 is the next open-weight AI milestone from China after Deepseek

Google News