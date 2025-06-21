AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati raises $2 billion for six-month-old AI startup with no disclosed products

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail

Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati has raised $2 billion for her new AI startup, Thinking Machines Lab. The six-month-old company is now valued at $10 billion, with no public product or revenue. According to its website, the startup focuses on human-AI collaboration and customizable AI, avoiding the more lofty superintelligence goals promoted by other labs. Murati left OpenAI in fall 2024 after internal disagreements. The high valuation appears driven by her reputation, similar to Safe Super Intelligence, the startup led by former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, which is valued at over $30 billion with no product.

Ad
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Financial Times
Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Google releases Magenta RealTime, an open source AI model for live music creation

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

Apple executives have held internal discussions about potentially bidding for AI startup Perplexity

AI in practice
Update

Google expands search with Audio Overviews and AI-Powered Voice Search

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati raises $2 billion for six-month-old AI startup with no disclosed products

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

ChatGPT might be draining your brain, MIT warns - what ‘cognitive debt’ means for you

AI research

Meta's latest model highlights the challenge AI faces in long-term planning and causal reasoning

AI in practice

Here's every Apple Intelligence update Apple announced at WWDC 25

Google News