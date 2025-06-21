Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati raises $2 billion for six-month-old AI startup with no disclosed products

Former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati has raised $2 billion for her new AI startup, Thinking Machines Lab. The six-month-old company is now valued at $10 billion, with no public product or revenue. According to its website, the startup focuses on human-AI collaboration and customizable AI, avoiding the more lofty superintelligence goals promoted by other labs. Murati left OpenAI in fall 2024 after internal disagreements. The high valuation appears driven by her reputation, similar to Safe Super Intelligence, the startup led by former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, which is valued at over $30 billion with no product.
