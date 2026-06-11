Free Deezer tool lets users on any streaming service check their playlists for AI music

Deezer now offers a free AI music detector that lets users on any major streaming platform check whether AI-generated songs are hiding in their playlists. According to CEO Alexis Lanternier, 43 percent of users who switch from other platforms to Deezer already have AI tracks in their playlists. The tool is available in 27 languages and supports 20 platforms.

A survey conducted by Deezer and Ipsos across eight countries found that 97 percent of respondents couldn't tell AI music apart from human-made tracks. Still, 80 percent wanted clear labeling. Deezer says it currently receives about 75,000 AI-generated tracks per day - that's over 44 percent of all daily uploads. AI songs are removed from Deezer's recommendations and editorial playlists.

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