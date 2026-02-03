French prosecutors raid X's Paris offices over data and child abuse allegations

French prosecutors have raided the Paris offices of Elon Musk's platform X. The cybercrime unit is investigating multiple allegations, including unlawful data extraction and aiding the distribution of child sexual abuse material. Sexual deepfakes are also part of the investigation. Musk and former X CEO Linda Yaccarino have been summoned for hearings in April, according to the BBC. X has previously called the investigation politically motivated.

At the same time, the UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) has opened an investigation into Musk's AI tool Grok. The probe focuses on whether personal data was used without consent to create sexualized images. The UK media regulator Ofcom and the European Commission are also continuing their reviews of the platform. X has not commented on the investigations.

