Maximilian Schreiner

G42 looks beyond Nvidia as it explores AMD, Cerebras and Qualcomm for AI campus hardware

G42 is moving to lessen its dependence on Nvidia and is in talks with AMD, Cerebras Systems, and Qualcomm, according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke to Semafor. G42 also holds a stake in Cerebras Systems.

Of the five gigawatts planned for the UAE-US AI Campus, one gigawatt is already set aside for a Nvidia-powered Stargate data center. But these negotiations make it clear G42 doesn't want to rely solely on Nvidia. The company is aiming for a more diversified hardware base, partly in response to geopolitical tensions and concerns over supply chain dependencies.

Sources
Semafor
