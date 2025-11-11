AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Gamma pockets $68 million to solve one of the world's biggest problems: Powerpoint decks

Gamma, a startup that uses AI to automate the creation of presentations and websites, has raised $68 million in a new funding round led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. The company is now valued at $2.1 billion. Founded in 2020, Gamma says it has reached 70 million users, including 600,000 paying customers, and brings in $100 million in annual revenue. The company has been profitable since 2023.

The fresh capital will go toward expanding Gamma's product lineup for corporate clients, supporting international growth, and hiring AI talent. Gamma originally launched as a tool to streamline traditional presentations, but since March 2023, its main focus has shifted to generative AI.

Sources
New York Times
