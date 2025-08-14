Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Gartner predicts that by 2028, one in four job applicant profiles will be fake.

According to a Gartner survey of 3,000 jobseekers, 6 percent admitted to cheating during interviews - either by posing as someone else or having someone impersonate them.

Gartner expects the rise of AI-powered tools like deepfakes, voice synthesis, and chatbots to make it even easier for fraudsters to fake skills or identities, all in pursuit of remote jobs and salaries. The Wall Street Journal reports that companies like Cisco and Google are already seeing these tactics and are bringing back in-person interviews to verify candidates and prevent abuse.

