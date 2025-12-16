Gemini gets direct access to NotebookLM data

Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.

Google is linking its NotebookLM research tool directly to the Gemini chatbot. This integration lets users select specific notebooks as context for their Gemini queries, effectively expanding the chatbot's knowledge base beyond its initial training data and standard web results. While NotebookLM already includes a built-in chat function powered by a Gemini model, it remains quite limited—it doesn't even save chat histories. The new feature addresses this by allowing users to leverage multiple notebooks simultaneously within the main Gemini interface. It also supports integration with "Gems," the personalized versions of the chatbot. The rollout appears to be gradual, starting with browser users, though app support will likely follow soon.

NotebookLM started as an experimental tool in 2023. It has since established itself as a software with exemplary AI integration, particularly in the education sector. The tool makes it easy to set up RAG environments and thus make large document collections analyzable and searchable. Google regularly adds new functions to NotebookLM, most recently including one for deep research.

