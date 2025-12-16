AI in practice
Jonathan Kemper

Gemini gets direct access to NotebookLM data

Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.
Profile
E-Mail

Google is linking its NotebookLM research tool directly to the Gemini chatbot. This integration lets users select specific notebooks as context for their Gemini queries, effectively expanding the chatbot's knowledge base beyond its initial training data and standard web results. While NotebookLM already includes a built-in chat function powered by a Gemini model, it remains quite limited—it doesn't even save chat histories. The new feature addresses this by allowing users to leverage multiple notebooks simultaneously within the main Gemini interface. It also supports integration with "Gems," the personalized versions of the chatbot. The rollout appears to be gradual, starting with browser users, though app support will likely follow soon.

Ad

NotebookLM started as an experimental tool in 2023. It has since established itself as a software with exemplary AI integration, particularly in the education sector. The tool makes it easy to set up RAG environments and thus make large document collections analyzable and searchable. Google regularly adds new functions to NotebookLM, most recently including one for deep research.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
via X
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

OpenAI's new ChatGPT image model matches Google's Nano Banana Pro on complex prompts

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice

OpenAI releases new models for its Realtime API

AI in practice

Nvidia strengthens open-source strategy with SchedMD acquisition

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Gemini gets direct access to NotebookLM data

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

More AI agents isn't always better, new Google and MIT study finds

AI in practice

GPT-5.2 lands to top Google's Gemini 3 in the AI benchmark game just four weeks after GPT-5.1

AI research

Corporate AI agents use simple workflows with human oversight instead of chasing full autonomy

Google News