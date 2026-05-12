Android gets AI agents that book trips, fill forms, and clean up your texts

With Gemini Intelligence, Google is introducing new AI features for Android that automate multi-step tasks, summarize web content, fill out forms, and turn spoken thoughts into polished text messages. Ahead of Google I/O, the company announced that the features will ship on the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Google Pixel 10 this summer, with other devices like smartwatches, cars, headsets, and laptops following later in the year.

Gemini is then supposed to handle things like booking trips or moving shopping lists from a notes app straight into a shopping cart. In Chrome, the system summarizes web content and fills out complex forms using autofill - though the latter only kicks in when users explicitly turn it on. A new Gboard feature called Rambler takes spoken, unpolished thoughts and turns them into clean text messages, with support for multiple languages at once. And with "Create My Widget," users can build custom widgets just by describing what they want - recipe suggestions, specific weather data, or anything else.

The push is part of Google's effort to close the gap with OpenAI and Anthropic in the AI agent market. At the beginning of May, the company shut down its experimental browser agent Project Mariner and folded its technology into the new Gemini Agent.

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