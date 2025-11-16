Google Gemini now lets users guide AI video with multiple reference images per input

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.

Google is updating the Gemini app with a new way to control its AI video model. With the latest release, users can upload multiple reference images for a single video prompt. The system then generates video and audio based on those images combined with text, giving people more direct control over how the final clip looks and sounds.

Google previously tested this feature in Flow, the company's expanded video AI platform. Flow also supports extending existing clips and stitching together multiple scenes, and it offers a slightly higher video quota than the Gemini app. Veo 3.1 has been available since mid-October and, according to Google, delivers more realistic textures, higher input fidelity, and better audio quality than Veo 3.0.

