AI in practice
Jonathan Kemper

Gemini still lags behind ChatGPT on the web, but Google now has four AI apps in the Top 50

Sora prompted by THE DECODER
Gemini still lags behind ChatGPT on the web, but Google now has four AI apps in the Top 50
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

The latest Top 100 Gen AI Consumer Apps report from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) signals a new phase in the AI app market. Google is closing the gap with ChatGPT, while Chinese companies are dominating the mobile space.

Ad

Only eleven new apps made it onto the web list since the March 2025 edition, down from seventeen new entries in March. After two and a half years of data, a16z sees signs the AI app market is stabilizing.

On mobile, there are 14 new entries. Analysts say this is partly because app stores are cracking down on "ChatGPT clones." The report ranks the top 50 AI-native web products by monthly unique visits (Similarweb) and the top 50 AI-native mobile apps by monthly active users (Sensor Tower).

Table of the top 50 Gen-AI web products by unique monthly visits: ChatGPT leads ahead of Gemini and Deepseek.
ChatGPT leads the web-based Gen AI products by unique monthly visits, with Google's Gemini and Deepseek following. | Image: a16z
Table of the top 50 Gen-AI mobile apps by MAUs, with ChatGPT in first place, followed by Gemini and AI Gallery.
ChatGPT also tops the mobile Gen AI rankings, followed by Gemini, AI Gallery, and Doubao in the top five. | Image: a16z

Google's Gemini family closes in on ChatGPT

Google landed four products on the web list for the first time. Gemini now holds second place, pulling in about 12 percent of ChatGPT's web traffic. The gap is even smaller on mobile: Gemini has almost half as many monthly active users as ChatGPT.

Ad
Ad

Gemini's user base is especially strong on Android, accounting for nearly 90 percent of its users, compared to 60 percent for ChatGPT. Google has a clear home field advantage on Android, where users can launch Gemini just by holding down a button for a few seconds. That doesn't even include Google's AI Overviews or AI Mode, which could also make users less likely to turn to ChatGPT for search.

Line chart showing monthly visits to Google Gemini, AI Studio, NotebookLM, and Labs from February to June 2025; Gemini tops.
Gemini's monthly visits surged past 600 million in April 2025, while NotebookLM, AI Studio, and Google Labs grew more slowly. | Image: a16z

AI Studio, a developer sandbox for Gemini models, broke into the top 10. NotebookLM, a research tool spun off from Google Labs, now ranks 13th. Both tools are much more niche than ChatGPT and mainly appeal to AI enthusiasts. Google Labs, a collection of experimental AI tools, comes in at 39th, boosted by a 13 percent jump in traffic after launching Veo 3 in May 2025.

Grok races to 20 million users

Competition among general-purpose LLM assistants is heating up. ChatGPT is still on top, but Google, Grok, and Meta are gaining ground. X's assistant Grok is now fourth on the web and 23rd on mobile. Grok's mobile app reached over 20 million monthly active users in less than a year.

Grok jumped nearly 40 percent in July 2025 after the release of Grok 4 and the launch of AI companion avatars in its iOS app. Heavy promotion on Elon Musk's X platform is likely fueling growth.

Line chart of global DAUs for the Grok mobile app, April–July 2025, with markers for Grok 4 and Companion Feature.
Grok's daily active users climbed from about three million to over four million after Grok 4 and companion features launched. | Image: a16z

Meta AI is growing more slowly, ranking 46th on the web and missing the mobile list. After a June 2025 incident where user posts appeared in a public feed, growth slowed. Deepseek has lost momentum, down more than 40 percent on the web and 22 percent on mobile since its February peak. Perplexity and Claude, by contrast, continue to grow steadily.

Recommendation
AI in practice

OpenAI unveils o3, its most advanced reasoning model yet

China dominates mobile AI apps

Three Chinese companies are in the web top 20: Quark (Alibaba) at 9th, Doubao (Bytedance) at 12th, and Kimi (Moonshot AI) at 17th. All run Chinese-language sites and get more than 75 percent of their traffic from China.

Bar chart showing the share of web users in China for AI products: Quark 96%, Doubao 93.5%, Meta AI 0.15%.
Chinese companies like Alibaba's Quark and Bytedance's Doubao drive the bulk of traffic among leading AI web products. | Image: a16z

A16z credits this dominance to China's massive user base and restricted access to non-Chinese LLMs like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Claude. Providers in China must register, store data domestically, and follow censorship and moderation rules.

The trend is even more pronounced on mobile. An estimated 22 of the top 50 apps were developed in China, but only three are primarily used in China. AI company Meitu stands out with five entries in the rankings (Photo & Video Editor, BeautyPlus, BeautyCam, Wink, and Airbrush).

Analysts say Chinese video models have an edge over Western ones, thanks to a larger research pool and fewer IP restrictions. Veo 3 became the first US model to break into these ranks, partly because Google can leverage YouTube data for training.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

"Vibe coders" stick around and spend more

In March 2025, only the US-based Bolt.new appeared on the web list in the "vibe coding" category. Now the Swedish startup Lovable is in 22nd place, and Replit is on the main list, while Bolt just missed the cutoff.

Consumer Edge data for a major US vibe coding platform highlights an interesting pattern: user cohorts spend more over time as the most loyal users increase their spending enough to offset churn. Still, many providers have recently raised their prices, which also impacts these numbers.

Line graph showing monthly visits to the top four Vibe coding sites from January to July 2025, with a peak in June.
Monthly visits to the four top vibe coding platforms quadrupled to 58 million by June 2025, then dipped slightly. | Image: a16z

Users create websites with Replit and Lovable, published under the platforms' domains. This traffic isn't included in the rankings. In fact, traffic to lovable.app sites alone would have been enough for a top 50 spot. That could be a win for Lovable—or a sign the overall market is still small.

Other companies in the "vibe coding stack" are benefiting too. Supabase, a database provider closely linked to Bolt and Lovable, is seeing traffic rise alongside these tools.

A recent large-scale survey shows that vibe coding hasn't taken off with professional developers. Seventy-two percent don't use it, and five percent are actively against it.

14 companies have made every list

Fourteen "All Star" companies have appeared in every Web Top 50 list so far. Their apps range from general assistants (ChatGPT, Perplexity, Poe) to AI companions (Character AI), image generation (Midjourney, Leonardo), and productivity tools (Photoroom, Gamma, Quillbot).

Ad
Ad

Five of the "All Stars" use their own models, seven rely on outside models, and two are aggregators. All come from just five countries (the US, UK, Australia, China, and France), and all but two have taken venture funding. Midjourney is known for being bootstrapped, and Cutout Pro hasn't raised outside capital either.

Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • The latest a16z ranking of the top 100 generative AI consumer apps indicates a stabilizing market, with only eleven new additions to the web list and 14 to the mobile list.
  • Google has strengthened its standing, achieving four different products on the web list for the first time, and Gemini is now positioned as the main competitor to ChatGPT.
  • Competition among AI assistants is intensifying: Grok has surpassed 20 million mobile users, while Meta AI's user growth remains slow.
Sources
a16z
Jonathan writes for THE DECODER about how AI tools can improve both work and creative projects.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice

Alibaba develops a new AI chip for a wide range of inference tasks

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI in practice
Update

Meta's superintelligence hires left for OpenAI after only a few weeks

AI in practice

Microsoft presents its first large AI models and signals greater independence from OpenAI

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

Gemini still lags behind ChatGPT on the web, but Google now has four AI apps in the Top 50

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

Microsoft presents its first large AI models and signals greater independence from OpenAI

AI and society

Google downplays AI's environmental impact in new study

AI in practice

Deepseek’s first hybrid model V3.1 surpasses its R1 reasoning model on benchmarks

Google News