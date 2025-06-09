AI and society
Generative AI is reshaping UK film, TV, and gaming industries behind the scenes, BFI says

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Generative AI is quietly changing the UK's film, TV, and gaming industries, according to a new report from the British Film Institute (BFI). The study finds AI is already used behind the scenes to boost efficiency and shape creative work, while also enabling new business models. However, the report warns of serious concerns, including copyright issues, cultural sameness, job losses, and environmental impact. The BFI urges the government and industry to take action through targeted support, better training, clearer rules, and licensed use of copyrighted data. Without a clear strategy, the UK risks falling behind globally.

"The stakes are high. Without strategic planning, the UK screen sector may find itself outpaced by global competitors and new AI-native studios."

BFI

Sources
BFI Report
News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
