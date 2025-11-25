"Genesis Mission" to pool US data for AI models

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

US President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday to launch a shared AI platform for federal research data. Called the Genesis Mission, the effort aims to make large datasets from federal agencies usable for new AI models, according to White House adviser Michael Kratsios.

The Department of Energy will link its supercomputers, research datasets, and automated lab systems through the new platform. Kratsios said the goal is to have AI plan experiments, speed up simulations, and generate predictions on topics like protein structures and plasma behavior.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright pointed to the surge in private AI investment but argued that more of that momentum needs to shift toward scientific and technical research. He said the data held by federal labs is essential for that work. The order also highlights priority areas including biotechnology, space, energy, and semiconductor research.

