AI research
Maximilian Schreiner

"Genesis Mission" to pool US data for AI models

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail

US President Donald Trump signed an order on Monday to launch a shared AI platform for federal research data. Called the Genesis Mission, the effort aims to make large datasets from federal agencies usable for new AI models, according to White House adviser Michael Kratsios.

Ad

The Department of Energy will link its supercomputers, research datasets, and automated lab systems through the new platform. Kratsios said the goal is to have AI plan experiments, speed up simulations, and generate predictions on topics like protein structures and plasma behavior.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright pointed to the surge in private AI investment but argued that more of that momentum needs to shift toward scientific and technical research. He said the data held by federal labs is essential for that work. The order also highlights priority areas including biotechnology, space, energy, and semiconductor research.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Sources
Reuters
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Profile
E-Mail
AI research

New study maps how AI models think and where their reasoning breaks down

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
What happens next with MIXED My personal farewell to MIXED Meta and Anduril are now jointly developing XR headsets for the US military MIXED-NEWS.com
AI research

Google adds Nano Bana Pro slide generator to NotebookLM

AI research

Frustrated authors withdraw papers after realizing their reviewers are just lazy LLMs

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

"Genesis Mission" to pool US data for AI models

Bank details

IBAN: DE88 2507 0070 0053 0014 00
BIC: DEUTDE2HXXX
Account holder: Deep Content GmbH
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI research

Frustrated authors withdraw papers after realizing their reviewers are just lazy LLMs

AI research

Gemini 3 Pro tops new AI reliability benchmark, but hallucination rates remain high

AI research

Researchers push "Context Engineering 2.0" as the road to lifelong AI memory

Google News