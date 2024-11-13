AI and society
Matthias Bastian

German music rights group GEMA sues OpenAI over unlicensed song lyrics in ChatGPT

GEMA / Midjourney
German music rights group GEMA sues OpenAI over unlicensed song lyrics in ChatGPT
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
Content
summary Summary

German music rights organization GEMA filed a test case against OpenAI in Munich Regional Court on November 13, making it the first collecting society worldwide to take legal action against an AI provider.

Ad

According to GEMA, OpenAI's ChatGPT reproduces copyrighted song lyrics without obtaining proper licenses or paying the creators. The lawsuit targets both OpenAI LLC in the US and OpenAI Ireland Ltd, which manages European operations.

GEMA designed this as a test case to resolve fundamental legal questions about how AI companies use copyrighted material. While the immediate focus is on song lyrics, the outcome could affect how AI companies handle all types of protected content—including the generation of sound files by unlicensed services.

"Our members' songs are not free raw materials for AI companies' business models," says GEMA CEO Dr. Tobias Holzmüller.

Ad
Ad

GEMA points out potential differences between US and European law. While US courts might accept "fair use" arguments allowing certain unpaid uses, European regulations are supposedly stricter: AI companies must obtain licenses to train on copyrighted works if rights holders have claimed their protection, GEMA says.

"American companies seem to use this US legal gap as justification to avoid paying required licenses in Europe, despite the different legal framework here," GEMA explains in its lawsuit FAQ.

GEMA's AI licensing proposal

GEMA recently introduced a licensing framework for AI systems, requesting 30 percent of net revenue from AI models. The plan covers both initial AI training and subsequent use of AI-generated music content, aiming to compensate creators for all commercial benefits derived from their work.

Diagram: Two red cylinders showing AI system and subsequent use components, with legal and euro symbols between them.
The model splits revenue streams between initial AI system usage and subsequent content utilization. | Image: GEMA

A GEMA study suggests generative AI services could put 27 percent of songwriters' and lyricists' income at risk. For members of GEMA and its French counterpart, SACEM, this could mean a loss of €2.7 billion by 2028. The study found that 71 percent of creators surveyed believe that AI threatens their financial stability.

While OpenAI recently won a U.S. copyright lawsuit against news organizations using a fair use defense, the legal landscape remains complex when it comes to AI training, generation, and copyrighted data.

Recommendation
AI and society

Users can't tell the difference between AI-generated and human fake news, study finds

And it's not clear in the US either, with major music companies like Sony are suing AI music generators like Suno and Udio. Suno argues that learning from data isn't copyright infringement, but this defense faces skepticism from EU and US companies whose copyrighted data has been used without asking to train AI, in some cases for products that could replace them.

Ad
Ad
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Support our independent, free-access reporting. Any contribution helps and secures our future. Support now:
Bank transfer
Summary
  • GEMA, a German collecting society, has filed a model case against OpenAI, accusing the AI provider of reproducing copyrighted song lyrics without obtaining a license or compensating the authors.
  • While the principle of "fair use" may apply in the United States, GEMA argues that the legal situation in Europe is clearer, and that protected works may not be used for AI training without a license.
  • In September, GEMA presented a licensing model for generative AI that proposes a 30 percent share of net revenues from AI models.
Sources
GEMA
Online journalist Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER. He believes that artificial intelligence will fundamentally change the relationship between humans and computers.
Profile
E-Mail
AI in practice
Update

Music industry against music generators could set major precedent for the future of generative AI

News, tests and reports about VR, AR and MIXED Reality.
Meta officially launches Youtube co-watching on Meta Quest Exercise Your Demons is a mixed reality fitness game from hell Metro Awakening review: One of the best VR shooters yet, but not without flaws MIXED-NEWS.com
AI and society

Drake's latest hit samples AI-generated music, setting a precedent for AI in commercial music

Google News
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.
Join our community
Join the DECODER community on Discord, Reddit or Twitter - we can't wait to meet you.

German music rights group GEMA sues OpenAI over unlicensed song lyrics in ChatGPT

Bank details

IBAN: DE87 1203 0000 1086 0070 75
Account holder: DEEP CONTENT GbR
Purpose: Support THE DECODER
AI in practice

OpenAI's new "Orion" model reportedly shows small gains over GPT-4

AI in practice

OpenAI adds web search to ChatGPT, and may just kill the WWW as we know it

AI research

Apple's local AI agent framework paves the way for more useful Apple Intelligence

Google News