Getty Images strikes multi-year deal to put licensed photos in ChatGPT search

Getty Images has signed a multi-year licensing deal with OpenAI. Licensed images from Getty's catalog will now show up in ChatGPT's search and discovery features. Neither side disclosed financial terms or whether OpenAI will use Getty content to train future models.

Getty's stock jumped about 200 percent in premarket trading after the announcement, Bloomberg reports. The stock had dropped roughly 55 percent earlier this year. Getty CEO Craig Peters said licensed content makes AI-powered search more useful and trustworthy.

Getty initially pushed back against AI image generation, then built its own generator and sued Stability AI. The company is also still waiting for approval of its $3.7 billion acquisition of Shutterstock.

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