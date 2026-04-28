GitHub Copilot switches to token-based billing in June 2026

Starting June 1, 2026, GitHub will charge Copilot users based on actual usage instead of premium request counts. The new "GitHub AI Credits" track consumed tokens - input, output, and cached - priced at each model's API rates. Base prices stay the same: Copilot Pro at $10 per month, Pro+ at $39, Business at $19 per user, and Enterprise at $39 per user. Each plan includes credits matching its subscription price, and code completions don't consume credits. Business customers get extra credits from June through August to ease the transition.

GitHub Chief Product Officer Mario Rodriguez justified the shift in a company blog post by pointing to the varying compute costs of agentic use: "Today, a short chat question can cost the user just as much as an autonomous coding session lasting several hours." A preview invoice launches in early May. GitHub also announced in March that starting April 24, 2026, it will use interaction data from Free, Pro, and Pro+ users for AI training unless they opt out.

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