GitHub will use Copilot interaction data to train AI models starting April 2026

Starting April 24, 2026, GitHub is changing its data policy for Copilot. Interaction data from users on the Free, Pro, and Pro+ plans will be used to train AI models unless users actively opt out. This includes prompts, outputs, code snippets, filenames, repository structures, and feedback.

Users who previously opted out will keep their existing settings. Copilot Business and Enterprise customers are not affected. GitHub's chief product officer Mario Rodriguez says real-world usage data improves the models. Internal testing with data from Microsoft employees already led to higher acceptance rates.

The data can be shared with Microsoft, but not with third-party AI model providers. Users who want to opt out can do so in their Copilot settings under "Privacy." More details are available on the GitHub blog.

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