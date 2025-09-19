Google adds Gemini AI upgrades to Chrome

Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.

Google is rolling out what it calls the "biggest upgrade yet" to its Chrome browser. The update centers on integrating the company's Gemini AI model, which is gradually being made available to users.

The first version is live for desktop users on Mac and Windows in the US. It lets people use AI queries to make sense of complex information on websites. Google says the features will expand in the coming weeks to Google Workspace customers and later to mobile users in the US.

A new AI agent is on the way

The most ambitious addition won't arrive for a few months: a so-called "agentic" browsing assistant. Instead of just answering questions, it will be able to perform time-consuming tasks directly on websites - things like booking a haircut or ordering groceries. Users will stay in control and can stop the process at any point.

At first glance, Google looks like it's playing catch-up. Comet, a browser from AI search company Perplexity, already offers agent-like functions. But even the best of these systems are still hit-or-miss when handling real browsing tasks.

Productivity and security updates

Google also previewed other features coming soon. People will be able to reopen recently visited sites using voice commands, and a new password agent will automatically change compromised passwords on supported websites with a single click.

Gemini will also be able to analyze multiple open tabs at once and provide summaries across them. AI-powered page summaries and a new "AI Mode" in Chrome's address bar aim to make research and navigation smoother.

On the security side, Google is using AI to protect users against fraud sites, unwanted notifications, and intrusive permission requests.

