Maximilian Schreiner

Google adds Gemini AI upgrades to Chrome

Google
Google adds Gemini AI upgrades to Chrome
Max is the managing editor of THE DECODER, bringing his background in philosophy to explore questions of consciousness and whether machines truly think or just pretend to.
Google is rolling out what it calls the "biggest upgrade yet" to its Chrome browser. The update centers on integrating the company's Gemini AI model, which is gradually being made available to users.

The first version is live for desktop users on Mac and Windows in the US. It lets people use AI queries to make sense of complex information on websites. Google says the features will expand in the coming weeks to Google Workspace customers and later to mobile users in the US.

A new AI agent is on the way

The most ambitious addition won't arrive for a few months: a so-called "agentic" browsing assistant. Instead of just answering questions, it will be able to perform time-consuming tasks directly on websites - things like booking a haircut or ordering groceries. Users will stay in control and can stop the process at any point.

At first glance, Google looks like it's playing catch-up. Comet, a browser from AI search company Perplexity, already offers agent-like functions. But even the best of these systems are still hit-or-miss when handling real browsing tasks.

Productivity and security updates

Google also previewed other features coming soon. People will be able to reopen recently visited sites using voice commands, and a new password agent will automatically change compromised passwords on supported websites with a single click.

Gemini will also be able to analyze multiple open tabs at once and provide summaries across them. AI-powered page summaries and a new "AI Mode" in Chrome's address bar aim to make research and navigation smoother.

On the security side, Google is using AI to protect users against fraud sites, unwanted notifications, and intrusive permission requests.

Summary
  • Google is launching a major Chrome browser update that brings its Gemini AI to desktop users in the US, allowing people to use AI to understand complex website content, with plans to expand to Google Workspace customers and mobile users soon.
  • A more advanced AI browsing assistant is coming in the next few months, designed to handle tasks like booking appointments or shopping directly on websites, while giving users the ability to pause or stop actions at any time.
  • Upcoming features include voice commands for reopening sites, an AI-powered password tool that can automatically change compromised passwords, tab summaries, and new security measures to protect against scams and intrusive notifications.
Sources
Google
