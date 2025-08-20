AI in practice
Matthias Bastian

Google adds new AI features to the Pixel 10

Matthias is the co-founder and publisher of THE DECODER, exploring how AI is fundamentally changing the relationship between humans and computers.
Google is adding new AI features to the Pixel 10 lineup. The Tensor G5 chip, built with Google DeepMind, lets Google's Gemini Nano language model run directly on the device for the first time. Magic Cue relies on Gemini Nano to connect information from apps like Gmail and Calendar, suggesting actions such as displaying an address from a calendar event in Android Messages.

Video: Google

Voice Translate can interpret phone calls in real time in eleven languages. Take a Message transcribes missed calls and suggests next steps. Gemini Live adds visual support through the camera, but it's not new. Other updates include AI notes, a private journal, writing help in Gboard, and music generation from voice recordings. Pixel 10 Pro, Pro XL, and Fold buyers get a year of Google AI Pro with Imagen 4 and Veo 3.

Sources
Google
